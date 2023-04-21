Allegiant Stadium launching composting program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials at Allegiant Stadium are unveiling a new biomass machine that will help with their composting program.

According to stadium staff, the machine will allow them to process up to 650 pounds of food scraps, paper products, and field grass clippings every day, which will then be composted into viable soil.

"Persistent innovation is an integral part of the sustainability program here at Allegiant Stadium," said Samantha Johnson, the senior vice president of sales and head of Allegiant Stadium Sustainability. "We are consistently looking for new ways to divert waste."

Stadium officials are also releasing new numbers highlighting their sustainability programs.

Over the past year, they said about 12,000 pounds of food scraps from the stadium have been diverted away from the landfill and turned into livestock feed, 15,000 pounds of cardboard and been recycled, over 84,000 of concession stand food has been delivered to local food banks, and over 36,000 pounds of rubber turf pellets have been recycled.