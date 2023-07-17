Allegiant Stadium receives LEED Gold certification

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium is being recognized for being a green venue and for their sustainability efforts.

On Monday, stadium officials said Allegiant Stadium has received LEED Gold Certification. To receive LEED certification, venues and facilities earn points by adhering to standards that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental quality.

Allegiant Stadium is now one of seven NFL stadiums to be LEED certified.

"As sports and entertainment industry leaders, our comprehensive sustainability initiatives have set the bar and greatly benefited the Las Vegas community and our clients," said Samantha Johnson, Senior Vice President of Sales and leader of the sustainability efforts at Allegiant Stadium.

According to Allegiant Stadium's website, their food collection program leads to about 11,000 pounds of kitchen prep cuttings and food scraps that are collected at large stadium events and that's turned into livestock feed for a local farm. Over 7,000 pounds of food is also donated post-event to a local food bank.

Allegiant Stadium is the first stadium in the United States to divert cigarette waste from landfills and convert it into energy. With the Raiders field crew, all of the Raiders field grass cuttings are set to an off-site composter. To date, that has included over 80 tons of grass clippings. When the field needs to be turned over, the field crew works with a local livestock farm to utilize the sod as bedding for animals on the farm.

The stadium uses high-efficiency lighting control systems and the stadium's roof uses ETFE, ethylenetetrafluoroethylene, which is a self-cleaning and recyclable material. The stadium uses subsurface dewatering stations, which discharge groundwater that has been collected and is expelled into plant beds around the stadium.

"Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders are creating a path forward through their LEED certification."

According to the council's website, there are 111 LEED Gold certified buildings in Nevada and the first LEED certified sports and entertainment facility in Las Vegas was T-Mobile Arena.