Co-Op Frosé & Eatery owned by Peyton Manning, Sam Bradford open at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new place, owned by former NFL quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Peyton Manning, is serving up tasty treats at Resorts World.

The doors are officially open at The Co-Op Frosé & Eatery.

The eatery's signature color is pink and is decorated with a beachy vibe complete with flamingos. They serve about 60 rotating flavors of rosé, which is made with dry rosé wine, fresh lemon juice, and house-made syrup with herbs and cane sugar. They also serve handmade sandwiches and salads.

They open every day at 11 a.m. and are located off the Hilton Lobby.

The company opened their first shop about 10 years ago in Charleston, South Carolina and has been expanding ever since. There are about 20 locations across the Southeast.

The Resorts World location is the company's first spot in the Western United States. Company officials said they're also developing a location in Denver with the possibility to also expand into Phoenix and Los Angeles.