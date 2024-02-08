Watch Now
First look: Opening day fan activities inside the Super Bowl Experience

Check out some of the many attractions of the Super Bowl Experience inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Nick Walters in Mandalay Bay NFL Fan Experience
Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 01:56:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The highly-anticipated Super Bowl Experience opened on Wednesday inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The sprawling space of NFL activities offers fans a plethora of options to indulge in their football fandom.

Sports reporter Nick Walters explores some of the attractions at the event to show us some of the amenities it has to offer locals and tourists of all ages.

The Super Bowl Experience is open from Wednesday through Thursday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. While tickets were $25 on Wednesday, entry goes for $50 on the other three days. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free of cost.

