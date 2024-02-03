Preparations are underway for Super Bowl Fan Experience at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparations for the Super Bowl Fan Experience are well underway as Super Bowl LVIII inches closer.

The Fan Experience be inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and the National Football League is expecting it to be bigger and better than ever. Fans should expect everything from interactive games, exhibits, merchandise, and so much more.

Nicki Ewell, with the NFL, said the Super Bowl could be one of the biggest events this city has seen.

"The city is going to see all these takeover moments by the LINQ promenade, to Caesars Palace, to, of course, Allegiant Stadium, to the Super Bowl Experience, to Opening Night, also at Allegiant Stadium," Ewell said. "We put a lot of people to work, which is part of the economic impact. But we put Las Vegas on a global map."

Ticket prices for the fan experience will be just $25 on Wednesday for Las Vegas locals, before going up to $50 for the rest of the week.

Admission for children 12 and under will be free, so if anything, Las Vegans will get first dibs.

"We know that the coveted ticket price for Super Bowl Sundays are in the thousands, but this something for general fans and even if you're not a fan of the NFL, we know we can convert you if come down," Ewell said. "We're very thoughtful when it comes to the prices, especially on Wednesday, the 7th. That's for all of those in Metro Las Vegas and Clark County."

The Super Bowl Fan Experience will be ready for all you football fans on Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can learn more here.