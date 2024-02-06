'It's unbelievable': Nonprofit worker surprised with pair of tickets to Las Vegas Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas resident Miriam Gomez thought she was going to a Super Bowl kickoff press conference Monday morning on behalf of the local nonprofit that she works for, Leaders in Training.

Instead, Gomez found herself in for a big surprise as she was gifted a pair of tickets to the first-ever Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, which is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The kicker to the surprise? Mr. Las Vegas himself — none other than icon Wayne Newton — would be the one presenting her with the tickets.

"I really wasn't expecting this," Gomez said. "I'm very grateful."

Leaders in Training supports first-generation college students.

Gomez, who works as operations manager for the nonprofit, is a first-generation college student herself — she attends Nevada State University.

"It's unbelievable that I'll be attending a big game like the Super Bowl," Gomez said.

Gomez was first introduced at the press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center by Gov. Joe Lombardo. After that, Newton went to the microphone to tell everyone about the tickets.

"I really didn't know what was going on," Gomez said. "It was a little confused. I thought I was there just to represent (Leaders in Training)."

Gomez, a Las Vegas High School graduate, plans to take a longtime friend to the Super Bowl, which will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Las Vegas Raiders fan, Gomez says she's not sure who she'll be rooting for.

As for Monday's news conference, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said city tourism leaders have been able to forge an excellent relationship with the NFL in recent years.

Thanks in part to the successful hosting of events like the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft, league officials got comfortable with the idea of Las Vegas putting on big events.

"The Super Bowl, this is on an entirely different level," Hill said. "That trust that's been built between the NFL and Las Vegas is a big part of what we've been able to do these past years."