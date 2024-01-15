Events across Las Vegas valley leading up to The Big Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVIII is less than a month away and major events and activations are getting ready to pop up across the valley. Here's a look at where you can join in on the fun leading up to the big game.

Allegiant Stadium

Super Bowl Opening Night will be at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5. Players and coaches from the two teams playing in The Big Game will be there doing interviews. National Football League officials said this will be the only time the two teams will be together in one location before Super Bowl Sunday. There will also be live entertainment, special appearances and autograph sessions with NFL players and team mascots. Tickets are $30 and you can learn more here.

Mandalay Bay - South Convention Center

The NFL is hosting the Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10. League officials said there will be 500,000 square feet of photo opportunities, interactive games, player appearances, and exhibits. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. If you put in the code "RAIDERS", NFL officials said local fans can get an additional 50% off tickets. Kids 12 and under will be able to get in free without a ticket. You can learn more here.

Desert Oasis High School

The NFL is also hosting the 2024 Play Football Family Festival on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Desert Oasis High School. The festival is open to football fans of all ages and it's free. The event will include player appearances and autograph sessions from NFL players, football clinics, a live DJ, giveaways, food trucks, and interactive activations from companies like Riddell and Oakley. Everyone attending the festival must complete a waiver to enter the property and while tickets are free, you do need to register to reserve a spot. You can learn more, including how to register, here.

Keep Memory Alive Event Center

The Taste of the NFL event is heading to the Keep Memory Alive Event Center on Feb. 10. That's located at 888 W. Bonneville Avenue. Guests will be able to try a tasting menu curated by chefs like Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher and meet NFL players. Proceeds from the event will benefit GENYOUth's End Student Hunger Fund. Tickets are on sale now and start at $1,200.

Mandalay Bay - House of Blues

Over at the House of Blues, NFL players and celebrities are set to appear Fred Minnick & Friends' Big Game Bourbon. The event will feature a blind bourbon tasting, silent auction, and live taping of the Fred Minnick Show. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is scheduled to bartend a pop-up cocktail house as well. The event is scheduled for Feb. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Foundation Room. According to event organizers, tickets start at $500 with proceeds going to Forgotten Not Gone, a Las Vegas veterans charity. You can learn more, including how to purchase tickets, here.

Palms - Pearl Theater

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7 at the Palms. The one-hour music special will be taped at the Pearl Theater and the event will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and Tichina Arnold. Tickets start at $75 and are on sale now. As of Jan. 15, performers for the event haven't been announced. However, at past events, artists like Yolanda Adams, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, and Fantasia have performed.

Fremont Street Experience

The Fremont Street Experience is hosting the first Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11 in Downtown Las Vegas. According to event organizers, there will be 25 live performances and 150 hours of free entertainment across three stages. Some of the acts scheduled to perform include Chris Lane on Feb. 9 and The Offspring on Feb. 10. They add there will be roving, football-themed entertainment and a live theatrical show from the Grid Iron Girls throughout the weekend. You can learn more here.

Topgolf

Topgolf is going to host the Michelob ULTRA Country Club on Feb. 10. Football legend Dan Marino and soccer star Alex Morgan will host the event and several performers are expected to take the stage, including Lil Wayne, T-Pain, and Alesso. According to event organizers, there will also be an all-star celebrity golf shoot-out and giveaways, including the chance to win a new 98" TCL big screen TV.

The event is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $269 and you can learn more here.

Michelob ULTRA, Topgolf Las Vegas

Wynn - XS Nightclub

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing Shaq's Fun House to XS on Feb. 10. According to event organizers, there will be a carnival midway, interactive photo opportunities, circus performers, and special performances by O'Neal, Lil Wayne, Diplo, DJ Irie, and Myles O'Neal. Tickets start at $99 and are on sale now.

Sports Illustrated is hosting The Party on Feb. 10 at XS Nightclub at the Wynn. Artists scheduled to perform include The Chainsmokers and Kygo. Event organizers add another special guest is scheduled to be announced. Tickets start at $99. You can learn more here.

The Venetian - The Venetian Theatre

The Off the Field NFL Wives Association is partnering up with the Grand Canal Shoppes to host its 23rd Annual Charity Fashion Show at The Venetian Theatre on Feb. 9. Over 50 NFL spouses and retired players will be walking in looks from various brands located in The Shoppes. Proceeds will be donated to The Biletnikoff Foundation, which was founded by former Oakland Raider Fred Biletnikoff's. family. Tickets start at $250 and are on sale now. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m.

South Point - Bowling Plaza

NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware is hosting the Pepsi Bowling Classic at South Point on Feb. 9. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. According to event organizers, a team of four amateurs will bowl two games using the 3-6-9 format. Each pair of bowling lanes will have a different celebrity with them, including current and former NFL players. The entry fee is $350 per bowler, with proceeds benefiting the NFL Foundation. In addition to bowling, each bowler will receive a commemorative Super Bowl LVIII bowling ball, bowling pin, and bowling shirt. You can learn more here.

Life Time Green Valley - Henderson

The first-ever G.O.A.T. Bowl amateur pickleball tournament is set for Feb. 9. Former Raider Rod Woodson is scheduled to be the commissioner of the event, which will feature 80 pickleball players at all levels who will compete for prizes. Other NFL alumni, professional athletes, and celebrities are scheduled to appear at the event. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 5 p.m. and games will be at Life Time Green Valley, which is located at 121 Carnegie Street in Henderson. Registration is $199 per person or $796 for a team of four. In addition to playing, guests will also take home swag bags. You can learn more here.

Fashion Show Mall

There will be several activations at the Fashion Show Mall. From Jan. 20 through Feb. 12, fans can embrace their inner announcer by taking photos in a broadcast booth or check out a turf field. The Vegas Super Ball will also be on display on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. That will be on the North Plaza near Fantasy Lab and Forever 21. On Jan. 28, mall officials said they will host Championship Viewing Parties in the Great Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. so fans can see which teams will be making the trip to Las Vegas. Guests will also be able to watch the Super Bowl in The Great Hall on Feb. 11.