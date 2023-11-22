Celebrity Flag Football challenge coming to The Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVIII week is just a few months away and organizations are starting to announce events around the big game.

That includes the 24th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge, which is scheduled for Feb. 8 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. with activation stations, photo booths, food, and fan experiences throughout the venue. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Over 20 athletes and celebrities will play in the game along with invited first responders and military service members from Henderson and across Nevada.

Some of the celebrities scheduled to participate in this year's event include Tracy McGrady, Robert Griffin III, Doug Flutie, Kevin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Rob Riggle, Pauly D, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, Grete Griffin, Josh Richards, The Cavinder Twins, The Pointer Brothers, and Belal Muhammad.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.