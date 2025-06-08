Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WrestleMania to return to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in 2026

Allegiant Stadium reached 'substantial completion' on July 31, 2020
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada as seen in July 2020
Allegiant Stadium reached 'substantial completion' on July 31, 2020
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official. WrestleMania 42 is coming to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026.

In a video, Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, announced WrestleMania's return to Las Vegas.

People interested in tickets can register to receive presale information here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces: Now on Vegas 34