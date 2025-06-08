WrestleMania to return to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official. WrestleMania 42 is coming to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026.

In a video, Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, announced WrestleMania's return to Las Vegas.

Time to double down.#WrestleMania returns to @AllegiantStadm in Las @Vegas on April 18 & 19, 2026!🎟️ Register to be the first to receive presale info: https://t.co/MdbkHpjGPA pic.twitter.com/k3JOCdBWCh — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025

People interested in tickets can register to receive presale information here.

