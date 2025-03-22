LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you thought the upsets were wild, you should see the sportsbook at Durango Casino.

On Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament, fans packed the casino’s sportsbook to watch, wager and react to every twist in the Round of 64. From local diehards to international tourists, the madness was in full swing.

WATCH: Channel 13's Taylor Rocha speaks to fans excited to place their bets

March Madness in Las Vegas: Underdogs, parlay hopes, and a packed sportsbook at Durango Casino

“So we're all from Vancouver,” one fan, Ryan Iverson, shared. “And we do this every year.”

The crew wasn’t just there to watch—they came prepared with buckets, betting slips and big energy. As the action played out across dozens of screens, some bets quickly became lost causes.

“These are now coasters,” one Rob Chandler joked, holding up his betting slips. "Nobody is doing what they're supposed to be doing on TV today!"

For others, the day was about endurance. One Vegas local even hooked up to an actual IV drip to stay sharp for a full day of madness.

Behind the counter, sportsbook staff worked to keep up with the nonstop action.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Brandon Kennedy, Race and Sportsbook Director at Durango. “The Super Bowl is more of a sprint. You know, March Madness… you’re going for about 10 days.”

That long haul requires strategy—and maybe a bit of heart.

“It’s definitely more fun to bet with your heart,” Kennedy said. “You might not win every bet, but you definitely have more fun enjoying the game. And you get to win some real money if they win, right?”

Whether or not the bets were cashed, the experience delivered.

