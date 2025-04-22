Las Vegas sets the record for most successful WrestleMania event in WWE history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Record attendance. Surge in viewership. Shattering merch sales.

These are just a few of the records that WrestleMania 41 set to become the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history.

TKO Group Holdings and WWE made the announcement on Tuesday, saying 124,693 fans were in attendance across two nights at Allegiant Stadium. They said Las Vegas' fan attendance generated the largest ticket revenue in company history.

And it's not just the foot traffic setting records. Compared to WrestleMania XL last year in Philadelphia, viewership skyrocketed up by 114% for WrestleMania 41. Merchandise both on-site and online also beat last year's records.

If you were among the more than 50,000 in attendance at the five-day WWE World fan convention, then you were among a record-breaking crowd. The social media frenzy of WWE fans saw numbers upward of 1.1 billion views across the weekend, making WrestleMania 41 the most socially viewed WWE event ever.

