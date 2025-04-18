LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than 30 years, WrestleMania has returned to Las Vegas.

While many WWE fans will descend on the valley this weekend to see action in the ring, they may not know they can also see a former WWE superstar on stage on the Las Vegas Strip.

Justin Hinton went backstage to learn more about the performer and how he got to this point.

Ring To Stage: Former WWE star Barri Griffiths' journey to Cirque du Soleil

Barri Griffiths wrestled in the UK for about five years before he joined the WWE. Competing as Mason Ryan, he was part of WWE for four years.

After he finished his contract with the WWE in 2014, Griffiths was wrestling independently around the world.

Mel Evans/AP Professional wrestler Mason Ryan celebrates his win over Percy Watson at Wrestlemania Axxess event Saturday, April 6, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J., ahead of Sunday's WWE Wrestlemania 29 wrestling event at MetLife stadium.

When the WWE called him again, he was not expecting what they had to say.

"I got a phone call one day from the WWE, and they left a voicemail and said they have a job opportunity they would love to speak to me about. I'm thinking it's the WWE, so it's probably wrestling-related," Griffiths told me. "I called them back and they said Cirque du Soleil is looking to fill one of their roles with a wrestler-type person because they think it would be a good fit and they're going in a different direction with that character."

At the time, Griffiths said he didn't know much about Cirque du Soleil, but he was interested.

And when he showed up to the audition.....

"Funnily enough, three of the other guys there were wrestlers that I knew, but none of us knew the others were going to the audition," Griffiths said. "I walked u,p and one of the guys I knew was there. I was like 'Hey man. How are you? Why are you here.' He said, 'I'm just here for the thing. Why are you here?' As we were saying that to each other, one of our other friends walked in. It was pretty funny because we got to do the audition with each other. There was some friendly competition. We all wanted the role, but we all had a lot of fun that day as well."

Two weeks later, Griffiths was offered the role of Chief Archer in KÀ at the MGM Grand, which he accepted.

Griffiths is one of the main antagonists in the show, and he's meant to be a looming, menacing presence that tries to take over a kingdom ruled by a set of twins. Despite his still-intimidating frame, he says the training for Cirque du Soleil is not as rigorous as the WWE.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil Cast members perform during the grand reopening of "KÀ by Cirque du Soleil" at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Part of my character is having that aura, having that presence of being 6'6", 260 pounds. So it's important to be in shape to keep that up. I was 300 pounds when I wrestled so I was 40 more pounds than I am now," Griffiths explained. "So now, I'm not eating eight or nine times a day. I'm eating five to six times a day, which is still a decent amount. But compared to before, it's easier. I don't have to lift heavier weights. It's more about functionality and longevity, and making sure I stay injury-free. It's about having that different outlook towards training, where it's not that 100% mark all the time. It's more about training 60%, 70% mark and trying to look for longevity so I can keep doing this for a long time."

Griffiths has been with KÀ for 10 years, and he says he's enjoyed bringing a character like the Chief Archer to life.

"An interesting thing about this show that I really enjoy is it brought out an acting side in me. In wrestling, you have the acting, but it's not to the same degree," Griffiths told me. "I've been able to really work on my character, really work on my acting. I've really fallen in love with acting, and it's something that I enjoy every night."

The costume he wears plays a big role in helping him get into character.

KTNV

"To me, the obi represents my character as a fifth-generation of warriors. It's passed down," Griffiths explained. "It has a lot of meaning when I put it on every day. It gives me that warrior mentality and helps me feel the character."

And if you think the performers all have extensive tattoos or the tattoos are spray-painted on their skin, think again.

"This is actually [fabric]. It's pretty thin. It kind of looks like a skin, and they have it where it matches our skin," Griffiths said. "People can't tell the difference. It's amazing. It's done so well."

The show is also something that he can share with his family.

"I have three kids, and the oldest is five years old. His name is Cai. He's been able to watch the show recently. He has seen it quite a few times in the past, but didn't really get it, and he was too young. Recently, being able to have that conversation with him about my character and what's happening in the show and what he thinks it means is amazing," Griffiths said. "I can kind of tell he looks up to his dad a little bit when he watches the show. To me, having kids and having him see that means the absolute world to me. That's one of my proudest moments, without a doubt, more than any wrestling or any personal achievement."

While Griffiths may not have had any expectations going into the job, he says he has loved the ride so far and can't imagine doing anything different.

"Understanding the lifestyle of moving here to Las Vegas and living in Las Vegas and being part of an amazing show night after night for 10 years, there's no way I would have known that [when I first accepted the job offer]," Griffiths said with a smile. "Here I am, 10 years later and still loving it and enjoying it as much as the first day I walked in the building."