Cirque du Soleil's KÀ | 8/20/24

Cirque du Soleil's KÀ announces a new summer schedule, with KÀ Artist Chris Ries sharing insights about his role, favorite moments, and what audiences can expect from the show.
Cirque du Soleil's KÀ has unveiled its new summer schedule, offering even more opportunities for audiences to experience this breathtaking production. KÀ Artist Chris Ries shares his excitement about the updated schedule and delves into his favorite aspects of the show. He also gives a glimpse of what fans can look forward to, ensuring an unforgettable experience with each performance.

