Cirque du Soleil's Ka celebrates 8,000 performances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a big year for Cirque du Soleil. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson One at Mandalay Bay, the 25th anniversary of O at the Bellagio, and the 30th anniversary of Mystere at Treasure Island.

Over the weekend, the company celebrated another milestone. Their show Ka, at MGM Grand, celebrated 8,000 performances on Saturday, Sept. 23.

"8,000 shows on the Las Vegas Strip is an astounding accomplishment, made possible by our incredibly talented cast and crew over the past 18 years," said Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "We look forward to many more years of astonishing audiences with the incredible story of Ka."

The $165 million production has blown audiences away since it first opened on Feb. 3, 2005.

Since the show opened, more than 960,000 fireballs and 720,000 pyrotechnic devices have been fired and over 880,000 arrows have been shot through the air. There are also more than 500 props and seven puppets in the show. It took artists and crew members 1,300 hours just to create the crab puppet.

