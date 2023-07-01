Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson One celebrates 10th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil is celebrating several milestones and anniversaries this year. On Thursday, the cast and crew of Michael Jackson One over at Mandalay Bay celebrating their 10th anniversary.

The show first premiered on June 29, 2013. Since then, Cirque officials said more than five million guests have seen the show.

To celebrate, cast members put on a pop-up performance in Mandalay Bay's main lobby on Thursday along with a VIP guest reception at the Retro by Voltaggio restaurant.

The magic of Michael Jackson ONE filled the @MandalayBay lobby with excitement as cast members kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration with a high energy dance number. pic.twitter.com/WWZCv5MVst — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) June 30, 2023

On Friday, Beatles Love over at the Mirage celebrated 17 years and said about 11 million people have "shared the Love."

17 years of LOVE! Thanks to @TheBeatles for our amazing soundtrack and to the 11M fans who have shared the LOVE at @TheMirageLV 💛💚💙💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/aPrItmOE0g — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) July 1, 2023

The Bellagio production O will turn 25 in October and the first permanent Cirque du Soleil to hit the Strip, Treasure Island's Mystere, will turn 30 in December.

"These three remarkable shows illustrate the creative diversity and staying power that has transcended through Cirque du Soleil since the company began," said Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Each of these productions remain as vibrant, inspiring and popular as they did when they debuted and that is a true testament both to the creators and the cast and crew who continue to dazzle audiences from around the world each night."

Former senior executive with Mirage Resorts and MGM Resorts Bobby Baldwin was key to introducing the entertainment company to Las Vegas.

"When we began out partnership with Cirque du Soleil, we had great respect for the creative ambition of Guy Laliberte, Gilles St. Croix and Franco Dragon," said Baldwin. "There was never a question they would create a special entertainment experience, even for Las Vegas, where the bar is quite high. What they did was immediately change the entertainment landscape of the city. And then, Cirque du Soleil did it again and then again. I don't doubt they will continue to do so for decades to come. They made history and it's gratifying to have been part of that."