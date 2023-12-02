Behind The Curtain: 30 Years of Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil is celebrating 30 years in Las Vegas.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of "Mystère", the 25th anniversary of "O", and the 10th anniversary of "Michael Jackson One." Channel 13 got to peek behind the curtain to see how thousands of people are able to come together to create magic on the Las Vegas Strip.

CELEBRATING CIRQUE'S LEGACY

Back in 1993, company co-founder Guy Laliberté described bringing Cirque do Soleil to Las Vegas as a fledgling circus trying to "grow a flower in the desert." It's fair to say that flower in the desert has definitely bloomed.