Behind the Curtain: 10 Years of 'Michael Jackson ONE'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, "Michael Jackson ONE" is celebrating a decade at Mandalay Bay. With the blessing of Jackson's estate, the show carries on the legend's legacy through the unique lens of Cirque du Soleil.

PEOPLE ARE THE CORE

But at the core of "Michael Jackson ONE" is its people. Performers, coaches, technicians, designers, all working in concert to create harmony on stage.

"I feel the show is even stronger than it was when it opened," said Tiffany Baker, Senior Artistic Advisor of Performance for Michael Jackson ONE.

Baker said they're constantly upping the level of talent.

"Whenever we're putting new artists in, some of our characters, our acrobats, or our dancers, my role is to make sure they know the true intention behind the movement and the action so that we're really telling that story," Baker said.

She said each person experiences Michael Jackson a little differently and that's what keeps many artists and audience members coming back, year after year.

"Every show is new, it's a unique experience for every single individual audience. Some days, you connect with someone who's in the front row," Baker said. "We have the children that come in dressed like Michael and that alone will inspire you to keep smiling and moving and some days, you just have to find it within your coworkers."

And through it all, the expectation is the same: perfection. That's the standard when you feature classics like "Beat It" and "Thriller", immersing the audience in songs they know and love.

EXPERIENCING THE SHOW

"So many people experience a Cirque show like "O", for example, and they're discovering the music for the first time when they see the show," said John Kessler, Audio Supervisor for "Michael Jackson ONE". "But when the audience arrives here, they have a pretty high expectation for what that's going to sounds like."

Kessler said each of the seats in the theater has its own speaker. Crews carefully check them every show day at 5:15 p.m., one by one. And then, from curtain up to curtain call, four technicians oversee the audio.

"There's hundreds of calls in the show and cues and set changes and many artists and technicians coordinating together," Kessler said. "So being alert, being cognizant of where you're at all times musically in the show, what's coming next, what your options are for alternative versions or how to buy time and make it seamless so the audience doesn't know something may be off."

A perfect show also depends on a precise fit. The wardrobe department, bustling with employees who make sure everything from wigs to clothes to props, balances fashion with function.

"Our first concern is always safety. You think about the guys jumping on the trampoline, they're jumping 30 feet in the air. If their costume is wiggling around in the wrong way, they can get hurt," said Casey Goshen, Lead Costume Technician & Fitter for "Michael Jackson ONE". "I'm also responsible for maintaining our vast inventory. We have over 9,000 items in the building and over 2,000 items on stage."

WEAR & TEAR

She helps adapt the designs too, ensuring they can withstand the wear and tear. For example, changing the material so that it looks weaved but is actually a printed pattern giving the illusion of texture with a more functional fabric.

Combining passion and practicality, working at "Michael Jackson ONE" has been a homecoming for the Las Vegas native.

"I stumbled back to Vegas, not intentionally, but its been amazing to be here working for Cirque du Soleil," Goshen said. "Anytime someone says where do you work, I say I work at Cirque du Soleil and their eyes light up and they're so impressed and that makes me really proud to work here."

Wearing a badge of honor while bearing the weight of not just one legacy, but two, that they handle with care night after night.