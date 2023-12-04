Cirque du Soleil cast, crew bring passion to the stage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Having the chance to meet the amazing people of Cirque du Soleil, one thing really does stand out. The cast and crew are so passionate about what they do.

In our exclusive conversation, the President of Las Vegas Operations talked about the passion to perform and Cirque's goal to take every audience on a captivating journey.

SYMPHONY ON STAGE

"The symphony that's conducted on stage and behind the stage on a nightly basis, it's the commitment to the performance, seeing human performance, human artistry that you've never seen before," said Eric Grilly, President of Resident & Affiliate Shows. "It's the costumes. It's the designs. It's sound. It's the lighting. It's seeing things that you've never seen before."

Grilly said it's that dedication that has also led the company to work toward keeping their talented employees and promoting from within.

"We put a lot of thought into career transition, into career development and career training, thinking about continuing investing in our people and our teams. I think that's led to very high retention rates," Grilly said.

We spoke with person after person who started off in one position, working their way up to another.

PROMOTION WITHIN

People like Jose Concepcion. He first came to Cirque du Soleil from Puerto Rico, starting out as a dancer for "Michael Jackson ONE" when the show began. He told anchor Anjali Patel he didn't expect to get the position when auditioning and still pinches himself.

"Being out there for 10 years as a dancer, sending Michael Jackson's message into the world, that we're all one and we should be united, that love is very important. it's an incredible honor," Concepcion said.

This year, he's stepping off stage and into a new role as a dance coach. The promotion is allowing him to honor the legacy of the King of Pop in a new way.

"Coming from where I come from, I would have never imagined I would be able to have a career based on dance and to be able to evolve from that. I'm just very grateful," Concepcion said.

Every person we had a chance to meet at Cirque du Soleil seems grateful and it truly feels like more than just a collaboration among talented people.

"You know, our roots go back to being street performers. I think from our roots, we've been a family and there's a real family aspect to being part of Cirque du Soleil," Grilly said.

FAMILY WITHIN CIRQUE

There really are so many amazing personal stories. When it comes to family, we have to share the story of "O" Artistic Coach, John Maxson. He's been with the show from the very beginning, performing in another building before the Bellagio even opened.

"I've spent over half my life here, which is a lot, but I'm not ready to stop," Maxson said.

He told anchor Justin Hinton as much as he's put into it, he's gotten even more out of it.

"Years ago, my wife, now wife, started working in wardrobe. She was just supposed to be here for two to three months just filling in. We met on really her first or second day," Maxson said. "During dinner time, went down, sat with her between shows and pretty much been by each other's side ever since."

They would eventually grow their own family, all possible because of "O".

"How much has it changed your life," Hinton asked.

"Immensely. I came in as a young kid, single. I've created my personal family with wife, kids and everything else," Maxson said.

And just like he's been touched by what this show has done for him, he hopes to do the same for the audience.

"I love when I can look out and I actually see someone in tears because you know you've touched them," Maxson said.

"I can tell this means a lot to you," Hinton said.

"That one's always got me because when you see someone just tearing up, you're on stage and you start to do it. It's like oh," Maxson said.

"Hold it. Hold it. You okay," Hinton asked.

"Yeah, it gets you," Maxson said.

It truly was a pleasure getting to know some of the people who make up Cirque du Soleil. In fact, Cirque du Soleil said it saw a record box office in 2022. The future seems bright and the company is well on its way to experiencing another successful 30 years and more.