The Artist's Journey: What happens to Cirque performers from casting to retirement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cirque du Soleil shows are known for many things, whether it's the music or the showrooms. However, the heartbeat of those shows are the skilled performers who perform mind-blowing acts on a nightly basis and bring magic to life.

Cirque du Soleil staff have been looking for the best artists around the world to add to their Vegas shows for the past 30 years.

"Fortunately, a lot of them find us. We're very unique in what we do in the world but we do significant casting and auditions," said Eric Grilley, President of Resident Shows. "We also have a presence at World Champion events like gymnastics. And then, we do extensive training. Right now, there's probably 30 to 50 artists that are training to be in our next show or be ready to be called in for another act. It's a constant process of casting and auditions. We're always working on the next project. We also have a circus school across the street from our facility in Montreal, where those students are almost guaranteed an opportunity with Cirque du Soleil as they complete their education."

And for those interested in auditioning, the competition is fierce. In 2020, Cirque du Soleil looked to recast the Red Bird role from "Mystère" for the first time in 16 years. According to the casting office, they received 70 applications for the role and had to narrow it down from there.

Jarah Wright Mystère's Senior Advisor for Artistic Performance, Peter Marakhovskyy, explains the Chinese Pole apparatus can hold dozens of performers during the show.

Whenever artists do join the show, it's a slow process to add them.

"It really is a big and long process. We start very slow. Safety is the first priority for any show at Cirque," said Peter Marakhovskyy, Senior Advisor for Artistic Performance at "Mystère". "The person comes and starts training. They come in with a set of skills that we slowly develop to the needs of the show, which involves being on stage by themself or other artists with them, wearing the costumer, trying the track with the costume on, with the makeup on, with the lights on. If the staging goes well, the person can start in the show."

Depending on the show needs, the role, and the skill set, Marakhovskyy said it can take a performer up to six weeks before they start in a show. However, it can take up to six months to be fully integrated into the show and performing all of the tricks that certain roles require.

Marakhovskyy also knows from experience. He was a Cirque Du Soleil performer for years and appeared in "Mystère" and "Ka" before becoming an advisor.

"It's quite a change but it's very exciting at the same time. You can see everything from the other side," Markhovskyy said. "You're so used to being an artist and being on stage and now I can see the performers."

BEHIND-THE-SCENES: Cirque du Soleil performers have rehearsals and training sessions before shows

He is originally from Ukraine and said he was introduced to the company through a friend.

"When I was in my first year of college, one of my friends was offered a job in Cirque in a touring show. When he came back for vacation, he showed us a video of his show. It was "Alegria" and I was just amazed," Markhovskyy said. "I had never seen anything like that before. I had never thought of Cirque as a career. I saw myself in the sport and in gymnastics and coaching after I finished college. I thought why don't I try this? I finished college, applied, and got the job. When I first joined "Mystere", I was 21 and it's been 19 years now."

So what are characteristics of a Cirque du Soleil performer and what are the biggest challenges they face?

"If it's an acrobatic act, there has to be a strong background in gymnastics, tumbling, etc. We are looking for high-level athletes who are looking for something where they can continue to develop their skills," Markhovskyy said. "I think the challenges are you have to be using critical thinking to make decisions and with the cast being international here, people are speaking different languages so you have to find an approach with each and every one of them so they understand what they need to be doing, understand the notes, the concept and what you're looking for."

Whenever performers choose to retire from the stage, many told Channel 13 they wanted to stay in the company. It's something Grilly said Cirque du Soleil has really focused on the past couple of years.

Jarah Wright

"We turn 40 next year and there are people who have been with this company for 25, 25, 30 years. That's something that's really amazed me and I think it goes back to our roots of being street performers," Grilly said. "There's a real family aspect to Cirque du Soleil and each show has a culture in itself. Since we've returned from COVID, I don't think this company has had a bigger focus than the employee journey and we've made a commitment to that. We do have artists aging out and we put a lot of thought into career transition, into career development and career training and continuing to invest in our people and our teams. I think that's led to very high retention rates."

Artists who have previously performed these shows, artistic directors, and production staff all have their eyes on the stage and are constantly looking at ways to innovate while maintaining the integrity of the show.

"There is an amazing group of people on the production team every single night that makes sure it hits the standard we're expecting. I come around once a week to check in to see the overall quality of the production and it helps to keep a fresh eye. I try not to overstimulate myself by getting too familiar with the show and I think that helps with keeping an unobjective eye on how the show is doing," said Timothy Smith, Senior Artistic Director for "Mystère" in the Resident Show Division. "An artistic director for the company makes sure we keep the quality that people expect of Cirque du Soleil. Also, I don't know if anyone knows but we change [the show] on a nightly basis due to lineups, the cast, who's in, who's out. You might come back the next time and see a new act, see a new lineup, see a new visual or hear new music you haven't heard before."

BEHIND-THE-SCENES: Acrobats train ahead of the next "Mystère" show

For Smith and Markhovskyy, Cirque du Soleil is a perfect fit for Las Vegas.

"The human performance element is right up front. You're watching humans do amazing things right in front of your eyes on a nightly basis. Then you couple that with Cirque's opulent style, costumes, wardrobe, music, sets, lights, it's an experience that's out of this world," Smith said. "It's perfect for Las Vegas. People come here to experience things they've never experienced before. So I say come to "Mystère" and experience it right here."

"The important thing to remember when you go on stage and perform every night, you can make a positive impact on people's lives," Markhovskyy said. "They take something out of this theater and they bring it to their world and it's usually a good thing. Being on stage and doing that every night, it's very rewarding. It's why I do it."