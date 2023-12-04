Cirque du Soleil performer shares journey from trampolinist to aerial hoop artist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the past 30 years, many Cirque du Soleil artists have called Las Vegas home. That includes Mike Wynn, an aerial hoop artist and artist coach at "O."

He said he was exposed to Cirque at a young age and set working for the company as a career goal.

"Back in the day, they used to have the Cirque DVDs on cable TV, and I was just like, 'I want to do this.' I had a backyard with grass and a trampoline. I taught myself how to do a back handspring. Then, a standing back tuck. I started learning on the trampoline and got somewhat good at it," Wynn said. "It led to my first job at the Disneyland Resort as a trampolinist when I was 17 years old."

Jarah Wright Cirque du Soleil artists do their workouts in rooms that are located near the stage.

He said working at Disneyland allowed him to meet other artists who continued to help him grow and hone his craft.

"Once you're in that show, you're with other high-level acrobats. I believe Logan Dooley, an Olympic gymnast, was my partner. There was a future Olympian and this backyard kid on the same trampoline, so he taught me a ton of stuff," Wynn said. "Then, you learn enough to go audition for the next show and the next show and the next show. Every time, you learn a little bit more, a new apparatus, and 19 years later, I'm here."

According to Wynn, it was quite the journey, and he was surprised when Cirque contacted him.

"I was in another Strip show previously that wasn't Cirque. I didn't think it was possible to be [at "O"]. This show was just so epic and huge and for my acrobatics, I didn't think it fit what I was doing at the time," Wynn said. "When Cirque first wrote me, they said they wanted me to do aerial hoop at "O." I wrote them and said, 'I don't do hoop. I've never touched a hoop. You've got the wrong guy. I'm an acrobat. I was a high diver. I don't do hoop.' They were like 'No. Trust us. We've got the right guy. We like strong aerial work, guys. You'll see — it will be fine.'"

That led to Wynn being brought in to audition.

"We did three days of auditioning between five guys where we learned the entire routine, which is different from Cirque's one-day audition of a ton of people. It was more private, and we actually learned the full act," Wynn said. "They chose one of us out of that, and it happened to be me. Then, I actually had to learn to hoop. It's working out so far. There are castmates that we have here who have taught me so much about lines and flowing through the hoop. They teach me a ton."

WATCH: Cirque du Soleil artist Mike Wynn teaches anchor Justin Hinton hoop basics

Cirque du Soleil artist Mike Wynn shows anchor Justin Hinton how to use aerial hoops

Wynn said every day is different but a usual day would include things like training, workouts, and rehearsals.

"Some days, you get here, get your makeup on, get warmed up, and the show starts," Wynn said. "Most days, it's probably rehearsal, workout, eat, makeup, show, eat, show, home."

"O" does 10 shows a week and 500 shows a year, which can cause a lot of wear of tear, if artists don't take care of themselves properly.

"We have remarkable athletes. But doing the same things, it wears you down," Wynn said. "You have to hold back a little just to be able to maintain it. You can't just do the most full-out thing every single night. We still do amazing things, but I think it's a surprise when people first show up. You know the tricks. But can you do it 10 times a week, every single week?"

According to Wynn, working for Cirque has been one of the best times of his life, and he loves the community it creates.

"The dressing room, we are yelling and laughing. These are my friends. I would pay $50 just to go sit in my dressing room for entertainment," Wynn said. "Everyone says it's like a family, and it is."

Jarah Wright

Speaking of family, Wynn said they had been supportive over the years, even if there were times when they questioned his career choice.

"My parents are both cops, so I was supposed to be a cop," Wynn said. "I was like, 'I'm going to work at Disneyland,' and they said OK. It wasn't until about 10 years into it that I came to Vegas and got into the show, and they were like, 'You did it. All those things you said you were going to do, you did it.'"

This year, "O" turns 25 years old. Wynn said it has been an incredible journey, and he's looking forward to seeing what's next for Cirque.

"It still doesn't feel real sometimes. Towards the end of the show, there's this moment called family portrait, and we're all sitting back there posing. You have the choice to think, 'oh, it's almost over, and I can eat after this,' or you can look around and see the 1,800 people in the audience, and you're like, 'How did this happen?" Wynn said. "When it comes to this genre of entertainment, this is the company, the one that is really putting it down and doing it the best."