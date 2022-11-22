Las Vegas to host NCAA men's Final Four at Allegiant Stadium in 2028

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a first for the city, Las Vegas will host the NCAA Men's Final Four championship in 2028, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced on Tuesday.

The 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels football, will host the event.

LVCVA says the announcement "further solidifies Las Vegas at The Greatest Arena on Earth, following successful marquee events this year including the NFL Draft and the NFL Pro Bowl."

It's the latest in a string of major sporting events betting on Las Vegas. In 2023, Formula 1 is reviving the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the first time in decades. And the NFL saw such success from the Las Vegas Pro Bowl, the league decided to bring it back to the city for a second year.

"The ability to present college basketball's most-viewed event is due in part to the completion of Allegiant Stadium in 2020," the LVCVA stated.

Las Vegas has played host to several NCAA conference championships in the past, including the Mountain West Conference, Pac-12, West Coast, Western Athletic and the Big West. In 2023, the city will host the NCAA's Division 1 Men's Basketball West Regional and the National Invitation Tournament.

In 2028, the NCAA Men's Final Four games will be played on April 1 and April 3, the LVCVA noted.

“The Final Four is one of the marquee events in sports and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the host in 2028,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “The excitement of Final Four basketball combined with the energy of Las Vegas will create an unforgettable experience for teams and fans alike. We can’t wait to welcome the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship to the Greatest Arena on Earth.”

Planning has already commenced for the event, which the LVCVA says will feature volunteer opportunities for the Las Vegas community and visitors. Those interested can register here.