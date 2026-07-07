NBA Summer League returns to Las Vegas amid NBA expansion talks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Twenty-two years ago, Albert Hall and Warren LeGarie took a chance on Las Vegas.

What began as a six-team summer showcase has grown into the NBA's premier offseason event, with all 30 franchises now gathering annually in Southern Nevada.

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As NBA Summer League tips off Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, Hall said the tournament's evolution has mirrored the city's own rise as a major league sports destination.

"We started, we just wanted to have a great basketball event," Hall said. "We had six, then eight, then 12, then 24 ... now all 30 teams. It's become this festival of basketball."

The event now features 76 games over 11 days and draws players, coaches, executives, scouts and fans from around the world.

Hall said he hopes Summer League has helped showcase what Las Vegas can offer as the NBA continues to evaluate expansion.

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"My partner Warren and I like to say we softened the beach," Hall said. "Hopefully that could lead to having some influence on a team."

Hall believes the tournament's success has been driven by more than the basketball itself.

"When you put on a big event, you have to accommodate fans — not just in the arena, but the travel, the hotels, the nightlife, the entertainment," Hall said. "That's all part of the equation."

That philosophy has extended to keeping the event accessible for local fans. General admission tickets start at $50 plus fees and include access to as many as eight games in a day. Hall said Summer League generated an estimated $275 million in economic impact for Southern Nevada last year.

"You're only going to be as successful as those who support you," Hall said. "We're in the market 12 months out of the year ... and it's great for the city."

This year's Summer League also features several local storylines. Las Vegas native and Liberty High School graduate Joshua Jefferson is expected to make his Summer League debut with the Brooklyn Nets after being selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Former UNLV players, including Donovan Williams, David Muoka, Caleb Grill, Elijah Harkless and Moses Wood, are also expected to compete.

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Asked why he believes Las Vegas is a strong candidate for an NBA franchise, Hall pointed to the city's basketball tradition and worldwide appeal.

"Vegas has a great basketball history," Hall said. "Basketball is entertainment. The fact that you can get here from anywhere pretty much in the world now makes it appealing."

Summer League runs through July 19.