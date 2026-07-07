Las Vegas Aces waive guard Chennedy Carter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have waived guard Chennedy Carter, the organization announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old played in 13 regular season games for the Aces after being signed in the offseason, averaging 12.2 points per game.
Carter recently scored 18 points in a game on June 30 in a loss to the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup Championship. She scored just four points in her final two games with Las Vegas.
Thank you, Chennedy. pic.twitter.com/7T9Q1Pp9pJ— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 7, 2026
In a corresponding move, the team announced the signing of Justine Pissott, who was selected by the Fever in the 2026 WNBA draft and signed as a developmental player for Indiana.
The 6-foot-4 guard/forward played in one preseason game for the Fever, scoring eight points.
Pissott played college basketball at Tennessee for one season and Vanderbilt for three seasons.
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