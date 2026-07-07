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Las Vegas Aces waive guard Chennedy Carter

Carter averaged 12 points per game in 13 games played for the Aces.
Aces Carter Basketball
Kyusung Gong/AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter (23) dribbles during a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Aces Carter Basketball
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have waived guard Chennedy Carter, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old played in 13 regular season games for the Aces after being signed in the offseason, averaging 12.2 points per game.

Carter recently scored 18 points in a game on June 30 in a loss to the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup Championship. She scored just four points in her final two games with Las Vegas.

In a corresponding move, the team announced the signing of Justine Pissott, who was selected by the Fever in the 2026 WNBA draft and signed as a developmental player for Indiana.

The 6-foot-4 guard/forward played in one preseason game for the Fever, scoring eight points.

Pissott played college basketball at Tennessee for one season and Vanderbilt for three seasons.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist