Las Vegas Aces waive guard Chennedy Carter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have waived guard Chennedy Carter, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old played in 13 regular season games for the Aces after being signed in the offseason, averaging 12.2 points per game.

Carter recently scored 18 points in a game on June 30 in a loss to the New York Liberty in the Commissioner's Cup Championship. She scored just four points in her final two games with Las Vegas.

In a corresponding move, the team announced the signing of Justine Pissott, who was selected by the Fever in the 2026 WNBA draft and signed as a developmental player for Indiana.

The 6-foot-4 guard/forward played in one preseason game for the Fever, scoring eight points.

Pissott played college basketball at Tennessee for one season and Vanderbilt for three seasons.