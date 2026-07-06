Fever, without Caitlin Clark, beat A'ja Wilson-less Aces 84-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Aliyah Boston totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat the Aces for the first time in Las Vegas 84-68 with a couple of All-Stars sidelined on Sunday night.
Las Vegas played without A'ja Wilson, the four-time league MVP who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held out for a third game as she recovers from a back injury. Both players were selected to start in the All-Star Game on July 25 in Chicago.
Wilson and Clark are both expected back soon. Aces coach Becky Hammon said before the game that had it been a playoff game Wilson most likely would have played. Clark has returned to practice this week.
Mitchell made 7 of 18 shots and 10 of 12 free throws for Indiana (12-8) and Boston posted her sixth double-double this season. Lexie Hull scored 10.
Jackie Young had 15 points for Las Vegas (15-6) in its lowest-scoring game of the season. Jewell Loyd scored 12, and Chelsea Gray contributed 10 points and six assists.
Las Vegas led 24-23 after one quarter and Indiana led 42-41 at halftime on Hull's jumper that just beat the buzzer.
Boston, Sophie Cunningham and Mitchell made three 3-pointers apiece and each of them sank one in a 9-2 third-quarter run for a 56-49 lead. Mitchell was fouled beyond the arc and made three free throws before adding a three-point play, and Raven Johnson followed with a layup to put the Fever up 64-51 with three minutes left.
Indiana led 68-55 after three quarters and maintained a double-digit lead in the fourth.
Up next
Indiana: At Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Las Vegas: At Portland on Thursday.
-
Aces rule out A'ja Wilson for Commissioner Cup final after ankle tweakThe four-time MVP rolled her ankle in the fourth quarter of the Aces' win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
Liberty and Aces chase history in Commissioner's Cup finalThe New York Liberty or Las Vegas Aces will make history on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup championship as the winner will become the first franchise to win the in-season tournament twice.
Aces' Chelsea Gray building Hall of Fame resume by reaching a major milestoneChelsea Gray has been building a Hall of Fame resume, and she took a significant step toward that Thursday night by placing herself in a select group of players.
Aces surge past Valkyries 92-73 as Jackie Young shines in a 21-2 runJackie Young scored 21 points and A'Ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces cruise to a 92-73 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.