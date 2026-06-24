Liberty High School grad Joshua Jefferson selected by Brooklyn Nets in first-round of 2026 NBA Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas valley basketball standout is headed to the next level after hearing his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

Joshua Jefferson, who starred at Liberty High School in Henderson before graduating in 2022, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets late in the first round via a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jefferson began his college career at St. Mary's before transferring to Iowa State, where he spent the last two seasons. Last season, the 6-foot-9 forward was a consensus All-American after averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

Nick Krug/AP Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson (5) looks to drive against Kansas State guard Nate Johnson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)

In high school, Jefferson averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game during his senior season. He helped the Patriots to their first-ever Class 5A state title in 2022 with an overtime win over Bishop Gorman after scoring the final six points of regulation to tie the game.

Jefferson was named as Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada Boys Athlete of the Year and the MaxPreps Player of the Year.