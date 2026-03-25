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NBA expansion vote could move Las Vegas closer to franchise, as officials voice support

Board of Governors considers next step in expansion process; local leaders and potential ownership interest begin to take shape
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
KTNV
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NBA could take a significant step toward expansion this week, with Las Vegas positioned as one of the leading markets under consideration.

The league’s Board of Governors is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to vote on whether to formally explore expansion, a move that would begin the next phase of the process but would not guarantee a team.

WATCH| Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis weighs in on potential NBA expansion in Las Vegas

NBA expansion vote could move Las Vegas closer to franchise, as officials voice support

Instead, the vote would allow the NBA to move forward with identifying potential ownership groups, arena plans and financial structures tied to adding new franchises. A two-thirds majority — 23 of 30 owners — is required for approval.

Las Vegas has long been tied to expansion discussions and has become a regular host for league events, including NBA Summer League and the NBA Cup.

Local leaders are already making their case.

In a statement provided to Channel 13’s Taylor Rocha, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley highlighted the city’s position as a global sports destination.

“Las Vegas is home to the best and biggest events and entertainment and now we are the world’s arena for major league sports,” Berkley said. “We are excited for the possibility of adding an NBA franchise … that fits perfectly with the Vegas brand.”

Berkley also pointed to the city’s basketball roots, including the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, as part of that foundation.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office echoed that support in a statement provided to Rocha.

“Governor Lombardo has worked hard to turn Nevada into a top destination for professional sports franchises,” a spokesperson said. “He’s excited about the potential for a new NBA team in Las Vegas and the economic impact it would have on Southern Nevada.

“The Governor is committed to working with the NBA as they consider expansion and work with potential ownership groups as they seek to bring a team to Las Vegas.”

While no ownership group has been formally announced, interest in the market continues to grow. Any prospective bid would require significant financial backing, with expansion fees expected to reach into the billions.

Las Vegas is widely viewed as a top candidate alongside Seattle, with the league targeting the 2028–29 season for potential expansion teams.

For now, the outcome of this week’s vote could mark an early but important step — one that would move Las Vegas closer to potentially landing its first NBA franchise.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist