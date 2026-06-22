Golden Knights founder Bill Foley pursuing bringing NBA expansion team to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bill Foley is looking to add another sports franchise to his portfolio.

The founder and majority owner of the Vegas Golden Knights announced that he is pursuing the award of an NBA franchise for Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, the NBA voted to formally explore expansion, with one of those potential markets including Las Vegas.

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Foley intends to build the franchise on a foundation already in place in Las Vegas: majority ownership and control of the Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Stanley Cup champions; venue rights at T-Mobile Arena, and an organization that has operated a major professional sports franchise in the market since 2017.

"Las Vegas has earned its place among the great sports cities in America, and an NBA team belongs here," Foley said. "We built the Golden Knights into a championship organization from the ground up, and we are prepared to do it again – with the same standard, the same commitment to this community, and the same insistence on winning. We have the market, a proven world-class arena, and a best-in-class organization in place. Our intention is to be ready the day the NBA is ready."

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The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and won the championship in 2023; a trajectory widely regarded as the most successful expansion launch in modern North American sports.

The franchise has sustained this elite performance through its first nine years, reaching the postseason eight times, winning five Pacific Division titles, reaching the Conference Final five times and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final three times.

By becoming the fastest expansion team in NHL history to reach 300-wins and capturing more postseason series victories than any other NHL club since 2017, the Golden Knights have established a gold standard for on-ice performance and winning culture.

John Locher/AP Photo/John Locher Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, middle, celebrate after winning Game 4 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Foley emphasized his respect for the NBA's expansion process and for the Office of the Commissioner and said his group would engage on the league's timeline and on terms set by the league and its Board of Governors.

"This is the NBA's decision to make," Foley said. "Our job is to provide the league a Las Vegas option that is ready, credible, and built to last."