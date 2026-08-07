LAS VEGAS — Sean FitzSimons is taking over the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association at a pivotal time, with 30 Clark County School District football programs preparing to compete independently and the organization searching for its next permanent leader.

FitzSimons, who was appointed interim executive director following Timothy Jackson's resignation, said one of his immediate priorities is rebuilding trust across Nevada high school athletics.

WATCH | New NIAA interim director Sean FitzSimons takes over amid CCSD football shakeup

New NIAA interim director Sean FitzSimons takes over amid CCSD football shakeup

“We're trying to fix any severed relationships,” FitzSimons said. “State of the Union basically is, we're full steam ahead.”

Among the biggest challenges is the decision by 30 CCSD football programs in the 4A and 5A classifications to go independent beginning next season.

The programs will remain NIAA members and can continue competing against NIAA schools, but they will not be eligible for NIAA-sanctioned postseason competition for at least two years.

“It's unfortunate they went independent,” FitzSimons said. “But we're already getting ready to start the conversation for the realignment committee moving forward. And so, I hope that we can craft a plan.”

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The decision followed growing concerns from public schools over competitive balance, including attendance boundaries and transfer rules.

FitzSimons said the NIAA has already made one significant change, adopting a one-time transfer rule in June. Previously, a student transferring schools generally had to wait 180 days before becoming eligible. Under the new rule, athletes can use a one-time transfer and become immediately eligible.

The NIAA is also expanding who can be considered for its next realignment committee. FitzSimons said the organization is seeking input from coaches, principals, athletic administrators, superintendents and others throughout Nevada.

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“We're casting a wider net,” FitzSimons said, adding that the goal is to build a committee with “voices from everywhere.”

Ultimately, FitzSimons said the NIAA wants the independent CCSD programs back in its postseason structure.

“It is obvious that we need them back,” he said.

FitzSimons may have only several weeks to work toward that goal as interim director. The NIAA is conducting a national search for a permanent executive director, with finalists expected to be interviewed Sept. 22 and 23 and a new leader targeted to begin by Nov. 2.

FitzSimons said the next leader will need to help bridge divisions across the state, including between Northern and Southern Nevada, while bringing a fresh perspective to the organization.

His own future in the position remains uncertain. FitzSimons said he is not sure whether he would pursue the permanent job if given the opportunity.

“The jury's still out,” he said.