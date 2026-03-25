Southern Nevada high school football programs work on new scheduling format

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada football coaches are working to finalize 2026 schedules after 30 public schools left the current NIAA-sanctioned playoff format.

This change has left seven private and charter programs to navigate new scheduling and competitive challenges.

The coaches met on Tuesday following Monday's discussions among principals from those 30 schools regarding scheduling. The Clark County School District has yet to provide an update on the results of that meeting.

SLAM! Head Football Coach Mike Cofer said this change affects more than the playoff picture.

“You have schools that are in such vast competitive levels, it’s going to create safety issues, it’s going to create non-competitive lanes, we’ll have to see how that plays out now through the remainder of the schedule,” Cofer said.

For live updates on the upcoming high school football schedule: https://sites.google.com/nv.ccsd.net/ccsd-athletics/schedules?authuser=0

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