HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson celebrated its U.S. champions Saturday, turning a summer that captivated the community into one more day for Paseo Verde Little League to remember.

Hundreds gathered at Lee’s Family Forum to honor the 13 players who captured the U.S. championship and advanced to the Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The celebration started hours earlier.

WATCH | Paseo Verde Little League celebrated after U.S. championship run

LITTLE LEAGUE CELEBRATION

The team gathered for a pre-celebration breakfast at Black Mountain Griddle in Henderson before making its way to the arena, another local business joining the community-wide support that has followed the players since they returned home.

“I’m more known,” 12-year-old Owen Guzman said. “And I’ve been getting a lot of support.”

That support was on full display at Lee’s Family Forum.

Nevada and Henderson issued proclamations honoring the team, while players signed commemorative street banners that will be displayed along Eastern Avenue.

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For Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, the celebration was about more than what Paseo Verde accomplished on the field.

She recalled businesses stepping up to help families travel to Williamsport and watch parties across the valley as the team advanced.

“We are a family,” Romero said. “We work together, we support one another and we make sure that the team knows we’ve got their backs and we’re cheering for them.”

The players' families saw that support firsthand.

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Ashley Hinson, whose son Peyton played for Paseo Verde, said people across the country sent the family pictures of crowds gathering to watch the team.

For her, Williamsport was also the realization of a goal Peyton had talked about for years.

“He says, ‘Mom, Dad, I want to play in the Little League World Series, and one day I want to pitch for them,’” Hinson recalled. “He followed his dream all the way to Williamsport.”

Representatives from several Las Vegas professional sports organizations also joined Saturday’s celebration, including Athletics owner John Fisher.

“This is indeed a baseball town,” Fisher said.

Paseo Verde’s run continued a remarkable stretch for Southern Nevada baseball. A Las Vegas-area team has now reached Williamsport in three consecutive summers.

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Manager Corey Edwards said the impact became clearer after the team returned home.

“The best part about this whole experience, I think, has been the togetherness of bringing the community together,” Edwards said.

Longtime coach Bill, who is stepping away after 25 years with Little League, said the players and coaches have sometimes felt “like rock stars” since returning home as they finally meet many of the people who followed their journey from afar.

The players hope the attention carries over to the next generation.

“It could boost a lot of kids’ confidence here,” 12-year-old Brooks McFarland said, “and it can make them feel like they could do it too.”

For Peyton Hinson, Saturday put the scale of that support into perspective.

“We got our own day, and that’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s like the whole community coming together and just supporting us.”

The day carried an official designation. During the event, an announcement declared: "Today officially is Paseo Verde Little League Champions Day in the state of Nevada" and "Paseo Verde US Champions Day in the city of Henderson."

The support for the team extended well beyond the Las Vegas Valley. Ashley Hinsen, mother of player Peyton Hinsen, said the enthusiasm was nationwide.

"They're like sending me pictures of a bar that they're in in Arkansas, and all of the people are cheering for my kid, and it just and his teammates, of course. It's just really impactful," Hinsen said.

Henderson resident Justin Marks said the outpouring of support reflected what the community means to him.

"I really am happy for the kids and the team, and I love our Henderson community support for the baseball team," Marks said.

As a gift, the community presented each player with a personalized banner that will be signed and displayed on Eastern Drive in Henderson. The banners are planned to go up by next Friday and remain up for the next two months.

Hinsen said her son is already looking forward to seeing his banner on display.

"Peyton has already said we're driving down Eastern every night home, right? And I'm like, sure, yes, we will," Hinsen said.