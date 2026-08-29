Paseo Verde Little League wins US championship, plays for world title Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of Henderson residents packed Galaxy Theatre on Saturday to watch the Paseo Verde Little League team win the U.S. Championship — and the celebration is just getting started.

The win sends Paseo Verde to the Little League World Series Championship game Sunday against Curaçao. It is the third time in four years Henderson has made it to the Little League World Series.

WATCH | Henderson community packs Galaxy Theatre to cheer on Paseo Verde Little League

Henderson community packs Galaxy Theatre to cheer on Paseo Verde Little League

The team turned 3 double plays in the U.S. Championship game, tying a Little League World Series record. Offensively, Paseo Verde led 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning with 2 runners on and 1 out before scoring again. The game was eventually called due to a walk-off mercy rule.

Stephanie Cowley, whose son Hudson plays on the team and whose husband coaches, said the community support has been overwhelming.

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"It feels incredible. There's so much support. I have been obsessively scrolling on my social media and trying to grab as much as I can to show my son and my husband when they come home." Cowley said.

She added that she always believed this team was destined for a deep run.

"I told him the whole time, we're going all the way. You're going all the way. You're going to miss work. He's going to miss school. We've got to figure this out." Cowley said.

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Paseo Verde Little League board members Matt Estrada and Nick McLemore were also on hand to take in the victory.

"I also feel for the other kids on the other side, right? You probably don't want it to end that way, but it's good being on the winning side." Estrada said.

"It's what coaches have taught them all through, right? Be aggressive, bat on the ball. You get to get on base. What is what scores run and wins games." McLemore said.

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The excitement extended beyond families with players on the roster. The Rivera family came out simply to support their hometown team.

"It feels pretty good to see girl power and Carsynn get a couple of hits." Breanna Rivera said.

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"I know what their parents feel. I know what their parents feel, and the coaches. I mean, the whole city of Henderson is backing them. Like I even think the Las Vegas Valley is backing them, which is phenomenal." Raymond Rivera said.

Adding to the significance of Sunday's championship game, coach Bill Senne is in his 25th season coaching in the organization — and is retiring after the game.

Win or lose, a parade is already in the works to celebrate the team. The entire Southern Nevada community wants to honor what Paseo Verde has accomplished this season.

Sports Paseo Verde advances in Little League World Series with shutout win KTNV Staff

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