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Las Vegas Bowl announces 2026 Hall of Fame class

Urban Meyer and community leaders came together on Wednesday to announce the Las Vegas Bowl's 2026 Hall of Fame class.
Las Vegas Bowl
KTNV
Las Vegas Bowl
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 35th Las Vegas Bowl kicked off celebrations ahead of its New Year's Eve game.

Community leaders gathered Wednesday at Virgin Hotels to announce the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Five former stars are being honored, including Troy Polamalu — the first Las Vegas Bowl alum to later become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman has the latest from the kickoff Wednesday:

Las Vegas Bowl announces 2026 Hall of Fame class

Local honoree Marc Ratner, an officials executive, spoke about what the recognition means to him.

"It means that I'm an older guy that's been around for all these years, but I have a love for football and being involved with UNLV in different ways, and it's a big honor for me," Ratner said.

Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame 2026 class

A national conversation also took center stage at the ceremony. This week, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin added undrafted free agent Dae'Quan Wright to his roster, making him the first player to jump from the NFL back to college.

The Power Four conferences quickly moved to ban professional players from returning to compete on collegiate teams.

Three-time national champion Urban Meyer weighed in at the event.

"There's no enforcement right now in college sports," Meyer said. "We don't need more laws or rules; we just need ones that are enforceable. You find a friendly judge and guys are eligible."

One member of the Mountain West Conference said the conference will also discuss how it wants to move forward regarding this situation, and a similar statement from the conference is likely in the near future.

Big Ten Conference statement:

SEC statement:

Big 12 Conference statement:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist