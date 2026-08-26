Paseo Verde advances to US championship game of Little League World Series

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Paseo Verde is advancing to the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series after a dominant showing Wednesday afternoon.
The team from Henderson beat Davenport, Iowa, of the Midwest region 14-6 to keep their run alive in the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The U.S. championship game will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
UPWARD AND ONWARD FOR MOUNTAIN! pic.twitter.com/0JD6ZehTvk— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 26, 2026
This is Paseo Verde's second consecutive shutout win, after beating Northwest 5-0 over the weekend.
For a full look at the LLWS bracket, CLICK HERE.
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