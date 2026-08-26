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Paseo Verde advances to US championship game of Little League World Series

The U.S. championship game will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
LLWS Taiwan Aruba Baseball
Gene J. Puskar/AP
A fan touches a giant Little League World Series baseball outside Lamade Stadium before the International Championship baseball game between Aruba and Taiwan at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
LLWS Taiwan Aruba Baseball
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HENDERSON (KTNV) — Paseo Verde is advancing to the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series after a dominant showing Wednesday afternoon.

The team from Henderson beat Davenport, Iowa, of the Midwest region 14-6 to keep their run alive in the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. championship game will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

This is Paseo Verde's second consecutive shutout win, after beating Northwest 5-0 over the weekend.

For a full look at the LLWS bracket, CLICK HERE.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist