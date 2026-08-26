Golden Knights' Season X 2026-27 broadcast schedule includes 69 games on The Spot-Vegas 34

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are closing in on the first puckdrop of Season X for the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the Guys in Gold prepare to mark their 10th season as a franchise, the team announced 15 games will be nationally televised this upcoming season.

All 15 of the national broadcasts will be shown exclusively between ESPN and Turner Sports, while a total of 69 games will be available regionally on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+ for the Golden Knights. In Las Vegas, those 69 games will be available on The Spot-Vegas 34.

Vegas Golden Knights Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas’ opening game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks will be their first of 15 national games, with ESPN carrying the exclusive broadcast from T-Mobile Arena.

The full list of national television broadcasts for the Golden Knights can be found below: