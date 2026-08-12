Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart suspended by Hockey Canada through 2027 for code of conduct violation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart will remain suspended from Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs through November 2027 after an independent appeal board confirmed a code of conduct violation.
Hockey Canada announced Wednesday that the appeal process stemming from an independent adjudicative panel’s November 2023 report has concluded. The appeal board confirmed that Hart and four other members of Canada’s 2018 national junior team breached the organization’s code of conduct.
Hart’s suspension will run through Nov. 10, 2027. He had been formally suspended from Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs while the appeal process was pending.
Alex Formenton, another member of the 2018 team, was reinstated immediately. Cal Foote was suspended through Nov. 10, 2026; Dillon Dubé through Nov. 10, 2028; and Michael McLeod through Nov. 10, 2030.
Hart, Foote, Dubé, McLeod and Formenton were acquitted in July 2025 in a high-profile sexual assault case for an incident in a London, Ontario hotel room.
The independent investigation did not conclude that any other player from the 2018 national junior team breached Hockey Canada’s code of conduct. Those players are eligible for consideration for Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs immediately.
However, any player being considered for a Canadian national team will undergo Hockey Canada’s "enhanced screening process." That process will include a third-party review of the findings involving the 2018 team before a player can represent Canada internationally.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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