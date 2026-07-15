Season X: Here's the full schedule for the 2026-2027 Vegas Golden Knights season.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This October marks 10 years since the Golden Knights first took the ice in Las Vegas, and the organization is pulling out all the stops to mark the occasion.
The Opening Knight matchup is officially set, with the Guys in Gold taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Sept. 29 with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.
The 2026-27 regular season marks the first time that NHL clubs will play an 84-game schedule.
The Golden Knights will have two homestands during the season with five-straight games played at T-Mobile Arena, first in November then in March.
A rematch of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final occurs on Monday, Dec. 21 when the Carolina Hurricanes visit T-Mobile Arena.
The season will pause in February for the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game, which takes place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.
Vegas will face the Dallas Stars in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Saturday, Feb. 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
The regular season concludes on Saturday, April 10 as the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings.
HISTORY CONTINUES ⚔️— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 16, 2026
Season X has officially arrived!@Toyota | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/b0VOLFEA2l
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2026-27 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
All games subject to change, times listed in PST
September
- September
- Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m.
- October
- Oct. 2 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 4 at Vancouver Canucks at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 6 at Seattle Kraken at 6:40 p.m.
- Oct. 8 vs. Toronto Canucks at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 12 at Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at Nashville Predators at 5:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct 22 at St. Louis Blues at 5 p.m.
- Oct. 24 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 4 p.m.
- Oct. 27 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 30 vs. New Jersey Devils at 3 p.m.
- November
- Nov. 2 at Boston Bruins at 4 p.m.
- Nov. 3 at Pittsburgh Penguins at 4 p.m.
- Nov. 5 at Detroit Red Wings at 4 p.m.
- Nov. 8 at Buffalo Sabres at 12:30 p.m.
- Nov. 11 vs. Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 13 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 6 p.m.
- Nov. 17 vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 19 vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 at Winnipeg Jets at 4 p.m.
- Nov 24 at Edmonton Oilers at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 27 at San Jose Sharks at 1 p.m.
- Nov. 28 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 1 p.m.
- December
- Dec. 1 at Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 3 vs. Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 at Montreal Canadiens at 4 p.m.
- Dec. 10 at Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m.
- Dec. 12 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m.
- Dec. 16 vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 vs. N.Y. Islanders at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 22 at Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 26 at San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 28 at Minnesota Wild at 11 a.m.
- Dec. 29 at Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31 vs. St. Louis Blues at 12 p.m.
- January
- Jan. 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 4 at Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 at Washington Capitals at 4 p.m.
- Jan. 14 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m.
- Jan. 16 at Florida Panthers at 3 p.m.
- Jan. 17 at Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m.
- Jan. 20 vs. Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 22 vs. Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 24 at Chicago Blackhawks at 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 at Nashville Predators at 5 p.m.
- Jan. 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 30 vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
- February
- Feb. 1 at Calgary Flames at 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 3 at Edmonton Oilers at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 13 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 20 at Dallas Starts at 5 p.m. (2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™)
- Feb. 22 at Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 24 vs. Florida Panthers at 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 6 p.m.
- March
- March 2 at Philadelphia Flyers at 4 p.m.
- March 4 at N.Y. Islanders at 4 p.m.
- March 5 at New Jersey Devils at 4 p.m.
- March 7 at N.Y. Rangers at 3 p.m.
- March 9 vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.
- March 11 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.
- March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers at 7 p.m.
- March 15 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.
- March 17 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.
- March 20 at Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m.
- March 23 at Seattle Kraken at 6:40 p.m.
- March 25 at Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.
- March 27 at Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.
- March 31 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m.
- April
- April 2 vs. Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.
- April 3 at Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m.
- April 6 vs. St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.
- April 8 at Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.
- April 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 p.m.
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