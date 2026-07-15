Season X: Here's the full schedule for the 2026-2027 Vegas Golden Knights season.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This October marks 10 years since the Golden Knights first took the ice in Las Vegas, and the organization is pulling out all the stops to mark the occasion.

The Opening Knight matchup is officially set, with the Guys in Gold taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Sept. 29 with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

The 2026-27 regular season marks the first time that NHL clubs will play an 84-game schedule.

The Golden Knights will have two homestands during the season with five-straight games played at T-Mobile Arena, first in November then in March.

A rematch of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final occurs on Monday, Dec. 21 when the Carolina Hurricanes visit T-Mobile Arena.

The season will pause in February for the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game, which takes place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.

Vegas will face the Dallas Stars in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Saturday, Feb. 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The regular season concludes on Saturday, April 10 as the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2026-27 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

All games subject to change, times listed in PST

September

