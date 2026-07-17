LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to Season 10 has officially begun.

The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled their commemorative 10th season logo Thursday while the NHL released the club's 2026-27 schedule, marking the start of a milestone year for one of the league's youngest — and most successful — franchises.

The anniversary logo features the Golden Knights crest centered inside a Roman numeral "X," with a sword running through the middle. The years "17" and "27" recognize the franchise's inaugural season in 2017 and its upcoming 10th anniversary in 2027.

For longtime fan Ron Hindmarch, the design fits a franchise that has always paid attention to detail.

"I always thought our uniforms and our logos are always extremely well designed," Hindmarch said. "It was genius with the way the numbers are 17 and 27."

The schedule offers plenty for fans to anticipate. Vegas opens its 10th season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 29 before hosting a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 21. The Golden Knights will also face Carolina again on Jan. 17 in Raleigh and take on the Dallas Stars in the 2027 NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20.

Anthony Magana already has another matchup circled.

"My son plays ice hockey here," Magana said. "It's the Oilers. We always want to see McDavid and Eichel."

Taylor Rocha talks to fans about what the Golden Knights' milestone anniversary means to them:

Golden Knights unveil 10th season logo as fans look ahead to milestone campaign

The announcement also served as a reminder of how deeply the franchise has become woven into Nevada over the past decade.

"When the Knights came ... it felt like they saved the city," said Sabrina Adkins, who now lives in Reno after attending UNLV. "They brought youth hockey up to us, so for our girls to start playing hockey, the Knights outfitted them with full kits."

The milestone season has also been a constant for younger fans like 9-year-old Austin Vandevanter, who has grown up with the Golden Knights in his hometown.

"I remember watching the Stanley Cup Finals," Vandevanter said. "It's actually been really cool."

While the roster will feature some new faces, Hindmarch believes expectations remain the same.

"I can't wait for opening day," he said. "It's probably the best game of the year because everybody's just on pins and needles."

As for Magana, the goal hasn't changed.

"I would say like anybody here in Vegas — Stanley Cup," he said. "At the end of the day, we're going for that Cup."