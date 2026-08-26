Kyle Busch Classic: NASCAR names fall race in Las Vegas after local racing legend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR is honoring the legacy of local racing legend Kyle Busch with an annual race in his name.

The yearly fall race at The Bullring, held during NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will officially be known as the Kyle Busch Classic, NASCAR announced on Wednesday.

The inaugural race will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 to "carry forward Busch's lasting impact on grassroots racing while showcasing some of the sport's top short-track competitors," NASCAR officials said.

"Establishing the Kyle Busch Classic ensures Kyle's impact at The Bullring will continue to inspire future generations of races and create a signature event fans can look forward to every fall," said Patrick Lindsey, senior vice president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. "We are proud to recognize everything Kyle has accomplished and the place where his racing began."

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Busch died suddenly on May 21 after he developed sepsis while hospitalized for pneumonia. He was 41 years old.

Just last week, NASCAR announced the declaration of August 18 as "Kyle Busch Day" — the No. 8 signifying the number on the Chevrolet he was driving at the time of his death, and the No. 18 as a nod to the Toyota he won his season titles with.

Busch won two track championships at The Bullring as an up-and-coming driver. He would go on to earn two NASCAR series championships and 234 victories across NASCAR's three national touring cities.

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"The Bullring is where it all began for Kyle," Busch's wife, Samantha, said. "Knowing his name will forever be part of the place that gave him his start is something I'll always cherish. The last time he raced there, he was racing against [his son] Brexton in the Battle of the Busches. None of us could have known then how precious those laps together would become, but I'm so thankful they had that time together doing what they both loved."

Organizers say tickets and additional information for the inaugural Kyle Busch Classic will be posted at lvmsbullring.com.