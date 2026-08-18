NASCAR declares 8/18 as 'Kyle Busch Day' to honor racing legend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR declared Tuesday's date, 8/18, as "Kyle Busch Day" to honor the racing legend after he died unexpectedly three months ago.

The No. 8 signifies the number on the Chevrolet that he was driving for Hall of Fame owner Richard Childress at the time of his death. The No. 18 is a nod to the Toyota he won his season titles with while driving for another Hall of Fame owner, Joe Gibbs.

The Las Vegas native died on May 21 of complications from severe bacterial pneumonia and sepsis. He was 41.

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NASCAR said fellow competitors, crew members, team owners and corporate executives will use the day to share their favorite memories of the two-time Cup Series champion using the hashtags #ForeverRowdy and #KyleBuschDay on various social media platforms.

“I think it’s an awesome remembrance and way to show he’s still on the top of all of our minds,” said Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. “I think the industry has done really, really good of not letting it just go. He had such a big impact on the whole industry. So, I’m glad they’re implementing it and I know it will go on for years to come and will be something we always cherish.”

Busch is the winningest driver in the history of NASCAR’s three national series, with 234 combined victories.

“I think that’s really cool, the 8/18,” Busch’s RCR teammate Austin Dillon said. “I got to hang out with Brexton, and Sam and Lennix this week at RCR family day, so anything we can do as a sport to honor Kyle, we should.”

His 69 victories in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are also a record. Busch won his final Truck Series race just six days before his death, leading 147 of 200 laps from the pole at Dover Motor Speedway.

Busch is survived by his wife Samantha and his children, Brexton and Lennix.

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“I think it’s very nice that NASCAR continues to think about Kyle, about Samantha and his family,” Bell and Spire Motorsports driver Daniel Suárez said. “In other scenarios, it would be very easy to just do a tribute and move on, but NASCAR doesn’t. They continue to honor him and I’m very proud of NASCAR for doing that. I’m very proud also of Samantha for allowing us to do this.

“I have a lot of memories with him, a lot of times with him, and I’m looking forward to sharing something good about him, something that makes me smile on that day.”

“Certainly, what I will always remember are all the collective moments,” Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell said. “He had two completely different demeanors, this big brash person, but the most kind-hearted guy as well."

NASCAR said a public celebration of life for Busch is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.