'Thank you for loving Kyle': Wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch shares family statement after his death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wife of NASCAR driver and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch shared a family statement to social media on Friday, thanking family, friends, fans and "complete strangers," following his sudden death last month.

"The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives," Samantha Busch wrote in a post on Instagram. "While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you."

Kyle died on May 21, shortly after he was hospitalized with a "severe illness." The family said he died from complications with pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

The two-time NASCAR champion was a graduate of Durango High School in Las Vegas. He went from racing family go-karts on makeshift tracks in the valley to racing Legends Cars at the Vegas bullring.

"Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people," Samantha said. "We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful.

Kyle and Samantha had two children together — Brexton and Lennix.

Samantha's full statement can be read below:

As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you.



The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.



The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain. Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone.



From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us. Thank you for loving our family so well.



Thank you for loving Kyle.



Thank you for honoring him.



We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful.



❤️ Samantha, Brexton & Lennix Samantha Busch

Shortly after Kyle's death, fans began a memorial outside of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, laying down flowers, M&Ms, and more to remember the NASCAR legend.

WATCH | Channel 13's Brandon Bossert reports from the memorial that grew outside the speedway: