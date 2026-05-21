NASCAR driver, Las Vegas native Kyle Busch dies after being hospitalized with severe illness

NASCAR driver and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch has died after he was hospitalized for a severe illness. He was 41 years old.

In a social media post Thursday morning, the Busch family said the two-time NASCAR champion was undergoing treatment and that he wouldn't be competing at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR shared the following joint statement on social media:

Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.' Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.



During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate. NASCAR

According to NASCAR, Busch's father was a mechanic in Las Vegas, where he raced locally. NASCAR said Busch went from racing family go-karts on makeshift tracks to racing Legends Cars at the Vegas bullring.

"A loss for us here in Las Vegas and Clark County," the county said in a social media post, stating that Busch went to Durango High School. "Along with his brother Kurt, Kyle helped grow auto racing in Southern Nevada and gave back to his hometown in a variety of ways. Kyle Busch will be missed."

Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, LLC, which owns and operates the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said in a statement that Busch "was a champion among champions."

"A once-in-a-generation competitor whose grit, unmistakable driving style and relentless pursuit of excellence elevated him to a place among the very best drivers in our sport," Smith added. "When Kyle climbed behind the wheel, he brought an intensity and determination that demanded respect from his competitors and inspired fans throughout motorsports."

WATCH | Channel 13 interviews Kyle Busch in 2019 when he was signing autographs for fans: