LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Racing fans across the Las Vegas Valley are mourning the loss of Kyle Busch, a Las Vegas native who grew from a young local racer into one of NASCAR's most iconic figures.

A memorial at Las Vegas Motor Speedway continued to grow throughout the day as fans came to pay their respects to the late driver.

WATCH | Las Vegas mourns the loss of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch

Remembering Kyle Busch: Las Vegas mourns the loss of one of NASCAR's most iconic drivers

Jeff Motley, a former vice president of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said Busch's legacy extends far beyond the racetrack.

"I think Kyle Busch probably goes on the Mount Rushmore of, of sports or athletes or whatever out of Las Vegas. For this city," Motley said.

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For many Las Vegas racing fans, their introduction to Busch came at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where a number of them became lifelong supporters.

A fan named Jerry recalled how he became a Busch fan before Busch even reached NASCAR's top level.

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"You know, his brother, who my twin brother was just a big fan of Kurt Busch. And him saying that his, his little brother is gonna, is better than him and all that. And so I instantly, I was a fan before he even made it up there," Jerry said.

Despite earning 2 NASCAR series championships and 234 victories across NASCAR's 3 national touring series — more than any driver in history — Busch never forgot his Las Vegas roots.

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"He was a great friend to Las Vegas... anytime I ever said, Kyle, can you help us out to do some media? Can you help us out to do an appearance? In 26 plus years I was there, I don't remember him ever saying no," Motley said.

Beyond his wins, Busch was known for his tenacious personality, earning the nicknames "Rowdy" and "Wild Thing." That competitive drive was evident from the very beginning of his career.

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"It just was like this steeliness inside of him that like, don't challenge me. I might be 16 years old, but once I get my hands on the steering wheel and I get buckled in that seat, I'm as good as anybody on this racetrack," Motley said.

Fans remembered that intensity as a defining part of who Busch was.

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"It's a sport for everyone and, and I think Kyle with his bright colors and his harsh attitude, I think exemplified that better than anyone ever possibly could," said a fan named Gabriel.

"He was, um, could he be a polarizing figure sometimes? Absolutely, um, but part of that's part of what made him great," Motley said.

"Every part of Kyle was so raw. And emmotive," Gabriel said.

"Win or nothing, I loved it. The winning, that's all that mattered to him. That's all that mattered to him. I hope his kid carries it on," Jerry said.

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Busch was the driver of the No. 8 car. Richard Childress Racing announced Friday that the No. 8 will be reserved for his son Brexton, an up-and-coming driver in the racing world.

Busch is survived by his wife, two children, and his brother, legendary NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.

WATCH | NASCAR speaks about the loss of Kyle Busch

NASCAR speaks about the loss of Kyle Busch (Courtesy of ABC)

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