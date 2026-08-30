Paseo Verde falls to Curaçao in Little League World Series Championship

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Paseo Verde's incredible run in the Little League World Series ended Sunday in the world championship game, falling to Curaçao 11-2.

The team from Henderson advanced to the world title game after winning the United States championship the day before, beating Ohio 12-2.

WATCH | The Henderson community packed Galaxy Theatre on Saturday to cheer on the team to the U.S. title:

Henderson community packs Galaxy Theatre to cheer on Paseo Verde Little League

It was the second straight year that a team from the Las Vegas area advanced to the championship game of the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A parade is already in the works to celebrate the team's run, as the entire Southern Nevada community wants to honor what Paseo Verde has accomplished this season.

WATCH | Full highlights from Paseo Verde vs. Curaçao: