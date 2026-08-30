Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Paseo Verde falls to Curaçao in Little League World Series Championship

LLWS Curacao Nevada Baseball
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Curacao is introduced on the third baseline and Henderson, Nev. is introduced on the first baseline of Lamade Stadium before the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
LLWS Curacao Nevada Baseball
LLWS US Championship Baseball
Posted
and last updated

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Paseo Verde's incredible run in the Little League World Series ended Sunday in the world championship game, falling to Curaçao 11-2.

The team from Henderson advanced to the world title game after winning the United States championship the day before, beating Ohio 12-2.

WATCH | The Henderson community packed Galaxy Theatre on Saturday to cheer on the team to the U.S. title:

Henderson community packs Galaxy Theatre to cheer on Paseo Verde Little League

It was the second straight year that a team from the Las Vegas area advanced to the championship game of the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A parade is already in the works to celebrate the team's run, as the entire Southern Nevada community wants to honor what Paseo Verde has accomplished this season.

WATCH | Full highlights from Paseo Verde vs. Curaçao:

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13