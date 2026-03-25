Board of Governors votes to explore NBA expansions to Las Vegas and Seattle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is one step closer to getting its own NBA team.

The NBA Board of Governors voted Wednesday morning to authorize the league to formally explore potential team expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle.

“Today’s vote reflects our Board’s interest in exploring potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle – two markets with a long history of support for NBA basketball,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to taking this next step and engaging with interested parties.”

Sports reporter Alex Eschelman previously spoke to Las Vegas locals, who told her the prospect of an NBA team in Las Vegas would mean more than the money it brings in.

NBA expansion vote could bring professional basketball team to Las Vegas

This vote does not guarantee a team for Las Vegas, but it begins the next phase of the process.

The vote allows the NBA to move forward with identifying potential ownership groups, arena plans and financial structures tied to adding new franchises.

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While no ownership group has been formally announced, interest in the market continues to grow. Any prospective bid would require significant financial backing, with expansion fees expected to reach into the billions.

This is a developing story.