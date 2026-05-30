UNLV names Nick Garritano as new head baseball coach after 16 years leading CSN program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV has hired Nick Garritano as its new head baseball coach after a 16-year tenure at the College of Southern Nevada, UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced Friday.

Garritano joins the Rebels after longtime UNLV baseball coach Stan Stolte announced his retirement last weekend.

At CSN, Garritano compiled a 632-271 record and guided the Coyotes to multiple conference championships, regional titles and NJCAA World Series appearances since taking over the program in 2011.

"Nick Garritano is a proven winner, a respected leader, and a true Rebel," Harper said. "His record of success speaks for itself, and he has a deep connection to UNLV and the Southern Nevada community. Nick has developed championship programs, prepared young men for success on and off the field, and built lasting relationships throughout Las Vegas. We are excited to welcome him back to campus to lead our baseball program and write the next chapter of Hustlin' Rebel baseball."

Garritano is a former UNLV student-athlete and UNLV Hall of Famer, Garritano returns to campus after a decorated coaching career at both the collegiate and high school levels.

He was named the SWAC Coach of the Year seven times, Western District Coach of the Year twice, and earned the ACCAC Coach of the Year award in 2025. Under his leadership, CSN produced 22 MLB Draft selections, eight NJCAA All-Americans, and more than 190 players who advanced to four-year programs.

"The opportunity to take over the UNLV baseball program is truly a dream come true," Garritano said. "Having lived in Las Vegas for 48 years, I grew up watching and supporting every aspect of UNLV Athletics, creating a lifelong connection to the University. My passion for the Rebels deepened when I played football at UNLV, proudly representing my hometown school on the field. Being inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame was an honor I never thought could be matched, until this moment."

Before becoming a college coach, Garritano was the head varsity baseball coach at Green Valley High School in Las Vegas. During his time with the Gators, he posted a record of 316-118 and led the team to state championships in 2001 and 2003.

Garritano was inducted into the Southern Nevada Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

He was also inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 as both an individual and as a member of the Rebels' 1994 Big West and Las Vegas Bowl championship football team. He was a starting placekicker for the Rebels from 1991 to 1994.

Garritano is a 1991 graduate of Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.

"Leading the baseball program at UNLV brings my journey in our wonderful community full circle."