UNLV backup quarterback Alex OrJi out for the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV backup quarterback Alex Orji is out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury over the weekend.
Orji was hit out of bounds in the first quarter of the UCLA vs UNLV game on Saturday, which is when the injury occurred.
At head coach Dan Mullen’s press conference on Monday afternoon, he stated it is a Grade 3 LCL sprain that tore the hamstring off of the bone and will require surgery in the coming weeks.
Rebels senior Cameron Friel will now step up as the backup behind starter Anthony Colandrea.
