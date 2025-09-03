LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Running back Jet Thomas is one of just two returning starters for UNLV Football this season. The minute Jet committed to the Rebels, he never looked back.

“This is the first opportunity that I got, I just know my parents always told me just stay with your opportunity and just ride with it, so I’m going to ride with it until the end," Thomas said.

VIDEO: Alex Eschelman talks with Rebels running back about honoring his late father through the love of the game

Rebels running back honors late father this season

Jet's late father, Kenneth, exemplified sticking with it until the end, never missing a game, before passing away earlier this year due to illness.

“No one really knew, but my dad was sick for a minute, he was just always there, every game just hearing him telling me I got this, I’m proud of you, just the little stuff is really what kept me pushing for him," Thomas said.

As Jet continues to push forward this season, so far it's paid off. The junior has reached the end zone four times through the Rebs' first two games, with his opening touchdown being one that he will always remember.

“When I scored, it was kind of emotional cause he wasn’t there," Thomas said. "But KT3, that’s his full initials, so I wrote that down [on my wrist tape] like just knowing that he’s right there with me.”

That tape served as a reminder to Jet of something more.

“This is my new why, so just pushing for my new why and just being the best me I can be," Thomas said.

Along with a new why, Jet has a new mindset on and off the field.

“Just being thankful to be alive," Thomas said. "Even though when stuff gets hard, just know in the end run it’ll be alright.”

Jet and UNLV Football face UCLA at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday at 5 p.m. in hopes of going 3-0 overall.