'A lot of local talent': Dan Mullen puts finishing touches on UNLV football program during signing day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday was National Signing Day for college football, and it was a milestone day for a UNLV program under new management.

Dan Mullen has put the finishing touches on his first recruiting class as UNLV head coach.

The Rebels are adding more than 400 newcomers to their program between high school seniors and college transfers. These additions join the 13 Rebels announced last December for the early National Signing Day under then-head coach Barry Odom.

Three signees in UNLV's 2025 recruiting class are from Nevada.

"I've always thought UNLV was a sleeping giant," Mullen said on Wednesday. "I was in the Mount West Conference 20 years ago now at the University of Utah. I looked at certain advantages that the city had. You look at [Las Vegas] now and the growth of the city, depth of football players in this city has really grown over the last 20 years. So, there is a lot of local talent for us to recruit."

UNLV graduated star players like Jackson Woodard and Ricky White III last season, but Dan Mullen still has his eyes set on a Mountain West championship.