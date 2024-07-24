Jackson Woodard gains national attention for community service work

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Football’s Jackson Woodard is more to the Rebels than just a top player in the Mountain West Conference as the linebacker is nominated for two national community service awards this season.

“It means everything,” Woodard said. “I’ve been super blessed in my life whether it’s my family, my teammates, my coaches, the least I can do it give back to the community that’s given so much to me whether that’s Las Vegas or back home in Little Rock.”

Woodard hosted his inaugural “Givens and Woodard Youth Football Camp” in Arkansas in May and has also been at the forefront of UNLV’s Build a Bed initiative along with various charities during Super Bowl week in Vegas back in February.

“It can really change a kid’s life,” Woodard said. “I was one of those kids that really looked up to the guys on the field, we are so busy during the week, but after the game we have a huge chance to give back.”

The final roster of the AFCA Good Works Team will be announced in September and the Wuerffel Trophy award will be given out in December.

