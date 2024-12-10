UNLV players and students react to Barry Odom taking the Purdue job

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Rebels fell short to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship on Friday night, the good news is that they're heading to the LA Bowl.

But on Saturday, news broke that Rebel head coach Barry Odom was leaving the program for Purdue.

Odom spent the last two seasons leading the Rebels to a historic turnaround. He went 19-8 at UNLV, and the Rebels had only won 20 games total in the five seasons prior.

At 10-3 this season, UNLV got to double-digit wins for the first time in four decades, ranked as high as No. 19 in the AP Poll.

Odom now joins the Boilermakers in his second head coach role at a Power Four Conference School.

Players and students I talked with believe he left a lasting impact on the football program.

"Coach Odom, he was a great leader. He was the one who taught us to finish. Overall, I have much respect for him but he had to make the best decision for his family. Can't get mad at that," Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas said.

"He changed the program tremendously. Coming from a losing program to now nationally ranked and winning. Even though we fell short it was still a great opportunity just to make history here."

"UNLV was pretty good this year and it's really crazy to see. There's a lot more fans than I've ever seen at the UNLV games. I appreciate everything that happened. It's tough to see him go after a short time here but you do have to what's big for yourself. He is going to be going to the Big 10 which is a big conference compared to the Mountain West best of luck to him," UNLV student Nata Apostlo said.

Odom has already met with members of his new team after they went winless in the Big 10 this season.

Meanwhile, the Rebels get ready to head to SoFi Stadium on Dec. 18 to face Cal in the LA Bowl.